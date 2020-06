Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

2904 E. Baltimore St./3 Bed, 2.5 Bath Townhouse in Patterson Park. - Large fully rehabbed 3 bedroom, 2 full bathrooms and 1 half bath townhouse. Kitchen with center island and stainless steel appliances which include built-in microwave above stove and dishwasher. Central air conditioning. Hardwood floors in living and dining room with a open floor plan. . Wall-to-wall carpet in bedrooms. Large unfinished basement great for storage, with washer and dryer. Small fenced backyard. Pets considered with additional non-refundable fee. Available NOW $1800 per month + utilities



(RLNE5744033)