2834 GUILFORD AVENUE
Last updated May 20 2020 at 4:42 AM

2834 GUILFORD AVENUE

2834 Guilford Avenue · (301) 972-5588
Location

2834 Guilford Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21218
Charles Village

Price and availability

6 Bedrooms

Unit 6 Bed · Avail. now

$3,000

6 Bed · 3 Bath · 2174 sqft

Amenities

recently renovated
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
coffee bar
This beautiful and spacious 6 bedroom and 3 full bathroom townhouse has been just renovated, shinning and fresh. The house is in a premium location just blocks away from JHU main campus and union hospital. Close to the school library, shops, coffee shops, and restaurants. It is in a very safe and sought-after neighborhood. JHU security patrol is around 24/7. Currently occupied by a group of JHU students who are graduating this summer. Available in the middle of July 2020. Students/research fellows preferred. Come and see, you will love it!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2834 GUILFORD AVENUE have any available units?
2834 GUILFORD AVENUE has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 2834 GUILFORD AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
2834 GUILFORD AVENUE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2834 GUILFORD AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 2834 GUILFORD AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 2834 GUILFORD AVENUE offer parking?
No, 2834 GUILFORD AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 2834 GUILFORD AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2834 GUILFORD AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2834 GUILFORD AVENUE have a pool?
No, 2834 GUILFORD AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 2834 GUILFORD AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 2834 GUILFORD AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 2834 GUILFORD AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 2834 GUILFORD AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2834 GUILFORD AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2834 GUILFORD AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
