2834 GUILFORD AVENUE

This beautiful and spacious 6 bedroom and 3 full bathroom townhouse has been just renovated, shinning and fresh. The house is in a premium location just blocks away from JHU main campus and union hospital. Close to the school library, shops, coffee shops, and restaurants. It is in a very safe and sought-after neighborhood. JHU security patrol is around 24/7. Currently occupied by a group of JHU students who are graduating this summer. Available in the middle of July 2020. Students/research fellows preferred. Come and see, you will love it!