Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Gorgeous 4 Bed 2.5 Bath Park Front Home - Welcome to 2832 E Baltimore St! This huge park front row-home is brimming with quintessential charm! Many elegant historic details remain the the 4 bed 2.5 bathroom stunner, including gorgeous stained glass windows , molding, gleaming hardwoods and a master suite with a beautiful black and white tiles bathroom. Modern touches like granite counters in the updated kitchen, give this home a flawless finish. This one is going to move fast, Do not miss this opportunity! Contact today to schedule your showing.



