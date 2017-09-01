All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated December 24 2019

2832 E Baltimore St

2832 East Baltimore Street · No Longer Available
Location

2832 East Baltimore Street, Baltimore, MD 21224
Patterson Park

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Gorgeous 4 Bed 2.5 Bath Park Front Home - Welcome to 2832 E Baltimore St! This huge park front row-home is brimming with quintessential charm! Many elegant historic details remain the the 4 bed 2.5 bathroom stunner, including gorgeous stained glass windows , molding, gleaming hardwoods and a master suite with a beautiful black and white tiles bathroom. Modern touches like granite counters in the updated kitchen, give this home a flawless finish. This one is going to move fast, Do not miss this opportunity! Contact today to schedule your showing.

(RLNE5169161)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2832 E Baltimore St have any available units?
2832 E Baltimore St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 2832 E Baltimore St currently offering any rent specials?
2832 E Baltimore St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2832 E Baltimore St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2832 E Baltimore St is pet friendly.
Does 2832 E Baltimore St offer parking?
No, 2832 E Baltimore St does not offer parking.
Does 2832 E Baltimore St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2832 E Baltimore St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2832 E Baltimore St have a pool?
No, 2832 E Baltimore St does not have a pool.
Does 2832 E Baltimore St have accessible units?
No, 2832 E Baltimore St does not have accessible units.
Does 2832 E Baltimore St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2832 E Baltimore St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2832 E Baltimore St have units with air conditioning?
No, 2832 E Baltimore St does not have units with air conditioning.

