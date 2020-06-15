All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 2823 Mayfield Avenue - 1.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
2823 Mayfield Avenue - 1
Last updated April 22 2020 at 6:59 PM

2823 Mayfield Avenue - 1

2823 Mayfield Avenue · (410) 205-5228
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2823 Mayfield Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21213
Belair - Edison

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Welcome Home! Nice large row-home with finished basement. Remodeled kitchen with ceramic tile and stainless appliances. Wood floors on first floor and carpet on second floor, washer and dryer, new custom paint, front covered porch and concrete area in rear with off street parking. Our team specializes in helping you find the perfect rental or home purchase! We have many properties in our inventory please call or text 410-205-5228 or email leasing@themdteam.com
Welcome Home! Nice large row-home with finished basement. Remodeled kitchen with ceramic tile and stainless appliances. Wood floors on first floor and carpet on second floor, washer and dryer, new custom paint, front covered porch and concrete area in rear with off street parking. Our team specializes in helping you find the perfect rental or home purchase! We have many properties in our inventory please call or text 410-205-5228 or email leasing@themdteam.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2823 Mayfield Avenue - 1 have any available units?
2823 Mayfield Avenue - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 2823 Mayfield Avenue - 1 have?
Some of 2823 Mayfield Avenue - 1's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2823 Mayfield Avenue - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
2823 Mayfield Avenue - 1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2823 Mayfield Avenue - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 2823 Mayfield Avenue - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 2823 Mayfield Avenue - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 2823 Mayfield Avenue - 1 does offer parking.
Does 2823 Mayfield Avenue - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2823 Mayfield Avenue - 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2823 Mayfield Avenue - 1 have a pool?
No, 2823 Mayfield Avenue - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 2823 Mayfield Avenue - 1 have accessible units?
No, 2823 Mayfield Avenue - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 2823 Mayfield Avenue - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2823 Mayfield Avenue - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 2823 Mayfield Avenue - 1?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

505 West University Parkway
505 W University Pkwy
Baltimore, MD 21210
Gallery Tower Apartment Homes
111 W Centre St
Baltimore, MD 21201
Gardens at Clark
3901 Clarks Lane
Baltimore, MD 21215
520 Park
520 Park Ave
Baltimore, MD 21201
Pleasantview
6600 Knottwood Ct
Baltimore, MD 21214
Hamilton Springs
4808 Hamilton Ave 2D
Baltimore, MD 21206
The Berkleigh
6221 Greenleigh Avenue
Baltimore, MD 21220
Jamestowne Apartments & Townhomes
5364 Jamestowne Ct
Baltimore, MD 21229

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity