2818 Eastshire Dr
Last updated January 29 2020 at 8:35 AM

2818 Eastshire Dr

2818 Eastshire Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2818 Eastshire Drive, Baltimore, MD 21230
Lakeland

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
parking
range
3 bedroom townhouse in the Lakeland area. Your new home features, 3 spacious bedrooms, a full bathroom, large living room, huge kitchen with ample cabinet space and a laundry room with washer and dryer hook ups. Freshly painted throughout. Relax in your own private front and back yard. Conveniently located near the Baltimore Inner Harbor, BWI, Federal Hill and Baltimore's Horseshoe & Live Casino's. Unit is within walking distance to all major transportation (bus line, light rail and MARC train). We are pet friendly. Are you a Police Officer, Fire Fighter, Nurse, Doctor or in the Military. Ask how you can save additional money off of the monthly rent. Call one of our qualified leasing agents today at 410-355-9100 or email us at: rentalmaintenance@yahoo.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2818 Eastshire Dr have any available units?
2818 Eastshire Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 2818 Eastshire Dr have?
Some of 2818 Eastshire Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2818 Eastshire Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2818 Eastshire Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2818 Eastshire Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 2818 Eastshire Dr is pet friendly.
Does 2818 Eastshire Dr offer parking?
Yes, 2818 Eastshire Dr offers parking.
Does 2818 Eastshire Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2818 Eastshire Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2818 Eastshire Dr have a pool?
No, 2818 Eastshire Dr does not have a pool.
Does 2818 Eastshire Dr have accessible units?
No, 2818 Eastshire Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2818 Eastshire Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 2818 Eastshire Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
