2818 Eastshire Dr

3 bedroom townhouse in the Lakeland area. Your new home features, 3 spacious bedrooms, a full bathroom, large living room, huge kitchen with ample cabinet space and a laundry room with washer and dryer hook ups. Freshly painted throughout. Relax in your own private front and back yard. Conveniently located near the Baltimore Inner Harbor, BWI, Federal Hill and Baltimore's Horseshoe & Live Casino's. Unit is within walking distance to all major transportation (bus line, light rail and MARC train). We are pet friendly. Are you a Police Officer, Fire Fighter, Nurse, Doctor or in the Military. Ask how you can save additional money off of the monthly rent. Call one of our qualified leasing agents today at 410-355-9100 or email us at: rentalmaintenance@yahoo.com