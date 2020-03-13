2816 E NORTHERN PARKWAY

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

If you're looking for the a spacious, open floor plan, renovated, single family detached home with a large rear yard and detached 2 car garage then look no further. Family and friends can enjoy being outdoors relaxing on the covered front porch and/or having gathering in the rear yard. Once inside, the combined living, dining and kitchen offers the perfect atmosphere for family time and social gatherings. The 2 upper levels offer 5 spacious bedrooms, storage and renovated bathrooms. For everyone's safety, all showings will be conducted in the manner indicated below. Accordingly, real estate licensees will limit personal interactions to the greatest extent possible and will engage in-person only when necessary, and follow these strict protocols:~ In-person activities must be by appointment only.~ No more than three (3) people, including the agent, may be at a property at any one time.~ Those three persons must strictly follow physical distancing guidelines established by the Centers forDisease Control and Prevention (~CDC~) by remaining at least six feet apart at all times.Your cooperation is greatly appreciate.