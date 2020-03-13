All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated May 27 2020 at 5:24 AM

2816 E NORTHERN PARKWAY

2816 East Northern Parkway · No Longer Available
Location

2816 East Northern Parkway, Baltimore, MD 21214
North Harford Road

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
If you're looking for the a spacious, open floor plan, renovated, single family detached home with a large rear yard and detached 2 car garage then look no further. Family and friends can enjoy being outdoors relaxing on the covered front porch and/or having gathering in the rear yard. Once inside, the combined living, dining and kitchen offers the perfect atmosphere for family time and social gatherings. The 2 upper levels offer 5 spacious bedrooms, storage and renovated bathrooms. For everyone's safety, all showings will be conducted in the manner indicated below. Accordingly, real estate licensees will limit personal interactions to the greatest extent possible and will engage in-person only when necessary, and follow these strict protocols:~ In-person activities must be by appointment only.~ No more than three (3) people, including the agent, may be at a property at any one time.~ Those three persons must strictly follow physical distancing guidelines established by the Centers forDisease Control and Prevention (~CDC~) by remaining at least six feet apart at all times.Your cooperation is greatly appreciate.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 6 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2816 E NORTHERN PARKWAY have any available units?
2816 E NORTHERN PARKWAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 2816 E NORTHERN PARKWAY have?
Some of 2816 E NORTHERN PARKWAY's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2816 E NORTHERN PARKWAY currently offering any rent specials?
2816 E NORTHERN PARKWAY isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2816 E NORTHERN PARKWAY pet-friendly?
No, 2816 E NORTHERN PARKWAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 2816 E NORTHERN PARKWAY offer parking?
Yes, 2816 E NORTHERN PARKWAY does offer parking.
Does 2816 E NORTHERN PARKWAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2816 E NORTHERN PARKWAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2816 E NORTHERN PARKWAY have a pool?
No, 2816 E NORTHERN PARKWAY does not have a pool.
Does 2816 E NORTHERN PARKWAY have accessible units?
No, 2816 E NORTHERN PARKWAY does not have accessible units.
Does 2816 E NORTHERN PARKWAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2816 E NORTHERN PARKWAY has units with dishwashers.
