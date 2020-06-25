2814 ODONNELL STREET

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly range oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities in unit laundry oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

2 story THS 1 block from Canton Square. 2 BRs on 2nd floor seperated by full bath w/tub shower. LR & eat in kitchen on 1st floor w/powder room & washer/dryer. Walkout from kitchen to large back yard w/garden. Floating wood look flooring. CAC for the summer & gas heat. Check out the photos. Pets on a cases by case basis. Security deposit $1400. App fee is $50. per adult. 2 miles from Johns Hopkins.