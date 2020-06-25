All apartments in Baltimore
2814 ODONNELL STREET
Last updated July 22 2019 at 11:17 PM

2814 ODONNELL STREET

2814 O'donnell Street · No Longer Available
Location

2814 O'donnell Street, Baltimore, MD 21224
Canton

in unit laundry
pet friendly
range
oven
refrigerator
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2 story THS 1 block from Canton Square. 2 BRs on 2nd floor seperated by full bath w/tub shower. LR & eat in kitchen on 1st floor w/powder room & washer/dryer. Walkout from kitchen to large back yard w/garden. Floating wood look flooring. CAC for the summer & gas heat. Check out the photos. Pets on a cases by case basis. Security deposit $1400. App fee is $50. per adult. 2 miles from Johns Hopkins.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Does 2814 ODONNELL STREET have any available units?
2814 ODONNELL STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 2814 ODONNELL STREET have?
Some of 2814 ODONNELL STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2814 ODONNELL STREET currently offering any rent specials?
2814 ODONNELL STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2814 ODONNELL STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 2814 ODONNELL STREET is pet friendly.
Does 2814 ODONNELL STREET offer parking?
No, 2814 ODONNELL STREET does not offer parking.
Does 2814 ODONNELL STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2814 ODONNELL STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2814 ODONNELL STREET have a pool?
No, 2814 ODONNELL STREET does not have a pool.
Does 2814 ODONNELL STREET have accessible units?
No, 2814 ODONNELL STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 2814 ODONNELL STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 2814 ODONNELL STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
