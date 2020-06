Amenities

dishwasher recently renovated air conditioning ceiling fan microwave refrigerator

PHENOMENAL OPPORTUNITY TO RENT A RENOVATED HOME IN THE HEART OF REMINGTON AT AN AFFORDABLE PRICE! UPGRADED KITCHEN SPACE WITH BRAND NEW APPLIANCES, NEW FLOORING, PAINT & LIGHTING WITH OUTDOOR LIVING SPACE. GREAT LOCATION NEAR JHU, PUBLIC TRANSPORTATION, NIGHT LIFE, SHOPPING, CLOSE TO THE R-HOUSE, OFF I-83 AND CLOSE TO DOWNTOWN! HVAC TO BE COMPLETED UPON CONTRACT!