All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 2803 BAYONNE AVENUE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
2803 BAYONNE AVENUE
Last updated January 31 2020 at 8:05 AM

2803 BAYONNE AVENUE

2803 Bayonne Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Harford - Echodale - Perring Parkway
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2803 Bayonne Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21214
Harford - Echodale - Perring Parkway

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Apartment available on first level of single family Cape Cod home. 1 Bedroom but could be 2 bedrooms. Washer & dryer in the basement. Large deck backs to fenced large rear yard. Lovely covered front porch. Refinished hardwoods throughout & Brand new kitchen & remodeled bathroom! Vouchers will be considered. Pets on a case by case basis. No smoking! Available immediately!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2803 BAYONNE AVENUE have any available units?
2803 BAYONNE AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 2803 BAYONNE AVENUE have?
Some of 2803 BAYONNE AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2803 BAYONNE AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
2803 BAYONNE AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2803 BAYONNE AVENUE pet-friendly?
Yes, 2803 BAYONNE AVENUE is pet friendly.
Does 2803 BAYONNE AVENUE offer parking?
No, 2803 BAYONNE AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 2803 BAYONNE AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2803 BAYONNE AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2803 BAYONNE AVENUE have a pool?
No, 2803 BAYONNE AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 2803 BAYONNE AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 2803 BAYONNE AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 2803 BAYONNE AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 2803 BAYONNE AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Williston Apartments & Townhomes
5364 Jamestowne Court
Baltimore, MD 21229
1901 South Charles
1901 S Charles St
Baltimore, MD 21230
Gwynn Crest
1604 N Hilton St
Baltimore, MD 21216
Jefferson Square at Washington Hill
101 N Wolfe St
Baltimore, MD 21231
Severn
701 Cathedral Street
Baltimore, MD 21201
520 Park
520 Park Ave
Baltimore, MD 21201
The Mount Royal
103 E Mt Royal Ave
Baltimore, MD 21202
Metro Pointe
6609 Eberle Dr
Baltimore, MD 21215

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland