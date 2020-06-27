2803 BAYONNE AVENUE

Apartment available on first level of single family Cape Cod home. 1 Bedroom but could be 2 bedrooms. Washer & dryer in the basement. Large deck backs to fenced large rear yard. Lovely covered front porch. Refinished hardwoods throughout & Brand new kitchen & remodeled bathroom! Vouchers will be considered. Pets on a case by case basis. No smoking! Available immediately!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.
