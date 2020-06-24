All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated June 27 2019 at 9:44 AM

280 Robert St

280 Robert Street · No Longer Available
Location

280 Robert Street, Baltimore, MD 21217
Bolton Hill

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Available 07/27/19 Gorgeous 3 bedroom townhome in the community of Spicer's Run at Bolton hill boasts hardwood floors and tons of natural light. The main level provides a spacious living room with fireplace as well as a fully-equipped eat-in kitchen with rear deck that's perfect for entertaining. The upper level offers a master suite plus two additional bedrooms and a shared hall bath. Additional features include an office and laundry room on the entry level plus a garage and parking pad for added convenience. Located just across from Arnold Sumpter Park with easy access to I83.

Sorry, no pets.
Proof of renters insurance required.

Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, and a clean criminal background check.

Call or text Emma at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 203.984.0416 or email eloftus@baymgmtgroup.com

Baltimore Property Management Company ~ https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-in-baltimore/

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4944505)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 280 Robert St have any available units?
280 Robert St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 280 Robert St have?
Some of 280 Robert St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 280 Robert St currently offering any rent specials?
280 Robert St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 280 Robert St pet-friendly?
No, 280 Robert St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 280 Robert St offer parking?
Yes, 280 Robert St offers parking.
Does 280 Robert St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 280 Robert St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 280 Robert St have a pool?
No, 280 Robert St does not have a pool.
Does 280 Robert St have accessible units?
No, 280 Robert St does not have accessible units.
Does 280 Robert St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 280 Robert St has units with dishwashers.
