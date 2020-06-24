280 Robert St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Available 07/27/19 Gorgeous 3 bedroom townhome in the community of Spicer's Run at Bolton hill boasts hardwood floors and tons of natural light. The main level provides a spacious living room with fireplace as well as a fully-equipped eat-in kitchen with rear deck that's perfect for entertaining. The upper level offers a master suite plus two additional bedrooms and a shared hall bath. Additional features include an office and laundry room on the entry level plus a garage and parking pad for added convenience. Located just across from Arnold Sumpter Park with easy access to I83.



Sorry, no pets.

Proof of renters insurance required.



Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, and a clean criminal background check.



Call or text Emma at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 203.984.0416 or email eloftus@baymgmtgroup.com



Baltimore Property Management Company ~ https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-in-baltimore/



