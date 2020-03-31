Amenities

2734 Huntingdon Ave Available 08/01/19 Updated 3 bedroom 1 bath house in Remington - This 3 Bedroom 1 Bath house is located in up and coming HOT Remington! 1/2 block to R House and Remington Row! Update bathroom, Nice open space floor plan, updated kitchen and bath, BRAND NEW HVAC. Over 1300 square feet in the city! Gleaming hardwood floors. Beamed ceilings, specialty lighting, skylights and exposed brick. Fenced in back yard. Near JHU Homestead, Hampden and Charles Village. Be a part of the exciting rebirth of Remington! Route 83 is only 2 min away.



(RLNE3407847)