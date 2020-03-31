All apartments in Baltimore
Location

2734 Huntingdon Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21211
Remington

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2734 Huntingdon Ave Available 08/01/19 Updated 3 bedroom 1 bath house in Remington - This 3 Bedroom 1 Bath house is located in up and coming HOT Remington! 1/2 block to R House and Remington Row! Update bathroom, Nice open space floor plan, updated kitchen and bath, BRAND NEW HVAC. Over 1300 square feet in the city! Gleaming hardwood floors. Beamed ceilings, specialty lighting, skylights and exposed brick. Fenced in back yard. Near JHU Homestead, Hampden and Charles Village. Be a part of the exciting rebirth of Remington! Route 83 is only 2 min away.

(RLNE3407847)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2734 Huntingdon Ave have any available units?
2734 Huntingdon Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 2734 Huntingdon Ave have?
Some of 2734 Huntingdon Ave's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2734 Huntingdon Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2734 Huntingdon Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2734 Huntingdon Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 2734 Huntingdon Ave is pet friendly.
Does 2734 Huntingdon Ave offer parking?
No, 2734 Huntingdon Ave does not offer parking.
Does 2734 Huntingdon Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2734 Huntingdon Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2734 Huntingdon Ave have a pool?
No, 2734 Huntingdon Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2734 Huntingdon Ave have accessible units?
No, 2734 Huntingdon Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2734 Huntingdon Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 2734 Huntingdon Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
