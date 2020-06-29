2734 E BIDDLE STREET

Amenities

This is a well maintained 3 Bedroom and 2 Full Bathroom townhouse. The property is just a few minutes away from the John Hopkins Medical Campus, Patterson Park and Downtown Baltimore. You can also usually access Pulaski Highway and I-895 in under 10 minutes! The front exterior of the home features a front porch and the back exterior of the home features a patio with an entrance to the kitchen on the main level and a separate entrance to one of the bedrooms upstairs. The property features beautiful hardwood floors, a large open concept kitchen with ample cabinets and an in-unit washer & drier. The basement is partially finished and features a full bathroom with ample storage space. The finished space can function as a den, office space, family room or even a bedroom. The top floor of the home has two great sized bedrooms and a full bathroom. One of the bedrooms has a separate entrance/exit to the back patio. One bedroom features a sky light and the full bathroom upstairs also features a sky light. This home receives a ton of natural light! This is perfect for roommates whom will occasionally prefer privacy.Copy and paste the link below for a video tour of the home! https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hB6-uj6-9bA&t=29s