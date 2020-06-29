All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 2734 E BIDDLE STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
2734 E BIDDLE STREET
Last updated March 29 2020 at 1:42 AM

2734 E BIDDLE STREET

2734 East Biddle Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2734 East Biddle Street, Baltimore, MD 21213
Berea

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
This is a well maintained 3 Bedroom and 2 Full Bathroom townhouse. The property is just a few minutes away from the John Hopkins Medical Campus, Patterson Park and Downtown Baltimore. You can also usually access Pulaski Highway and I-895 in under 10 minutes! The front exterior of the home features a front porch and the back exterior of the home features a patio with an entrance to the kitchen on the main level and a separate entrance to one of the bedrooms upstairs. The property features beautiful hardwood floors, a large open concept kitchen with ample cabinets and an in-unit washer & drier. The basement is partially finished and features a full bathroom with ample storage space. The finished space can function as a den, office space, family room or even a bedroom. The top floor of the home has two great sized bedrooms and a full bathroom. One of the bedrooms has a separate entrance/exit to the back patio. One bedroom features a sky light and the full bathroom upstairs also features a sky light. This home receives a ton of natural light! This is perfect for roommates whom will occasionally prefer privacy.Copy and paste the link below for a video tour of the home! https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hB6-uj6-9bA&t=29s

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2734 E BIDDLE STREET have any available units?
2734 E BIDDLE STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 2734 E BIDDLE STREET currently offering any rent specials?
2734 E BIDDLE STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2734 E BIDDLE STREET pet-friendly?
No, 2734 E BIDDLE STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 2734 E BIDDLE STREET offer parking?
No, 2734 E BIDDLE STREET does not offer parking.
Does 2734 E BIDDLE STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2734 E BIDDLE STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2734 E BIDDLE STREET have a pool?
No, 2734 E BIDDLE STREET does not have a pool.
Does 2734 E BIDDLE STREET have accessible units?
No, 2734 E BIDDLE STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 2734 E BIDDLE STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 2734 E BIDDLE STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2734 E BIDDLE STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 2734 E BIDDLE STREET does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How to Move Cross Country
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

1901 South Charles
1901 S Charles St
Baltimore, MD 21230
Hopkins House
110 W 39th St
Baltimore, MD 21210
Windsor Forest
5006 Windsor Mill Rd
Baltimore, MD 21207
Symphony Center
1020 Park Ave
Baltimore, MD 21201
10 Light Street
10 Light St
Baltimore, MD 21202
1305 Dock Street
1305 Dock St
Baltimore, MD 21231
The Fitzgerald at UB Midtown
1201 W Mount Royal Ave
Baltimore, MD 21217
Union Wharf Apartments
915 S Wolfe St
Baltimore, MD 21231

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland