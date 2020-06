Amenities

This is a 2 bedroom 1 full bath apartment located in Hamilton. It is on the 3rd floor of the home with its own entrance on the side of the house. Window has a board on it because it is used to bring furniture in and out of the apartment.



Property Highlights:



* Hardwood Flooring

* Quiet Street

* Separate Entrance

* Great Location

* must make 3x the rent amount, $2600 a month



Available Now!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5106771)