2612 WASHINGTON BOULEVARD

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel fireplace microwave

Newly renovated home ready to host your holiday parties! From the top to bottom everything is brand new in this wonderful home. An inviting living room with an electric fireplace welcomes you into your new home. The open dining room and kitchen make it easy to entertain and show off your brand new stainless appliances and gorgeous granite countertops. As you continue to the second floor you are greeted with two large bedrooms and a full bath with double vanity, all brand new. The third floor features a huge room that is perfect for a den or office or just an extra area to get away from it all. Own a brand new home for a fraction of the cost!