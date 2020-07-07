All apartments in Baltimore
2602 FAIT AVENUE

2602 Fait Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2602 Fait Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21224
Canton

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
#INDUSTRIAL CHIC# End of group, brick, row home with awesome access to all that Canton offers. 2 BR & 2.5 Baths. Open floor plan on the main level with recessed lighting, hardwood floors and a convenient 1/2 bath. Beautiful exposed brick walls in the LR, up the floating staircase and in the front BR with newly painted, warm grey walls accented by white moldings, ceilings, window trims & treatments throughout. Great galley kitchen with stainless steel appliances, white cabinets and upgraded countertops. Leads to a good sized laundry room and out onto the back patio which is a fabulous blank slate from which to create your piece de resistance of outdoor.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2602 FAIT AVENUE have any available units?
2602 FAIT AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 2602 FAIT AVENUE have?
Some of 2602 FAIT AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2602 FAIT AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
2602 FAIT AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2602 FAIT AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 2602 FAIT AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 2602 FAIT AVENUE offer parking?
No, 2602 FAIT AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 2602 FAIT AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2602 FAIT AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2602 FAIT AVENUE have a pool?
No, 2602 FAIT AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 2602 FAIT AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 2602 FAIT AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 2602 FAIT AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2602 FAIT AVENUE has units with dishwashers.

