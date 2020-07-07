2602 FAIT AVENUE

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry

#INDUSTRIAL CHIC# End of group, brick, row home with awesome access to all that Canton offers. 2 BR & 2.5 Baths. Open floor plan on the main level with recessed lighting, hardwood floors and a convenient 1/2 bath. Beautiful exposed brick walls in the LR, up the floating staircase and in the front BR with newly painted, warm grey walls accented by white moldings, ceilings, window trims & treatments throughout. Great galley kitchen with stainless steel appliances, white cabinets and upgraded countertops. Leads to a good sized laundry room and out onto the back patio which is a fabulous blank slate from which to create your piece de resistance of outdoor.