All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 2601 MADISON AVENUE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
2601 MADISON AVENUE
Last updated June 20 2019 at 2:24 AM

2601 MADISON AVENUE

2601 Madison Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2601 Madison Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21217
Reservoir Hill

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
24hr maintenance
recently renovated
elevator
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
elevator
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
Conveniently located High Rise Apartment Living in local accessible residential area. Large Floor plans with breathtaking views in selected apartment homes available. These beautifully renovated high-rise apartment homes set in the historic Reservoir Hill community are convenient to the Baltimore Zoo, Inner Harbor, University of Maryland Hospital and county locations. Easy access to I-83 and 695 and public transportation. Each apartment home features wall-to-wall carpet in bedrooms, laundry facilities and fully equipped kitchen, some available with dishwasher. 24-hour emergency maintenance and desk services Living, Exploring and Trendsetting!Income Restrictions on some units. Minimum income requirement 36,420. Bring all identification to apply and application fee of $30.00. Units are turn key ready !Contact Office fro details

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None: paid.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2601 MADISON AVENUE have any available units?
2601 MADISON AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 2601 MADISON AVENUE have?
Some of 2601 MADISON AVENUE's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2601 MADISON AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
2601 MADISON AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2601 MADISON AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 2601 MADISON AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 2601 MADISON AVENUE offer parking?
No, 2601 MADISON AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 2601 MADISON AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2601 MADISON AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2601 MADISON AVENUE have a pool?
No, 2601 MADISON AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 2601 MADISON AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 2601 MADISON AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 2601 MADISON AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2601 MADISON AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Zenith
511 West Pratt Street
Baltimore, MD 21201
2606 Talbot Rd
2606 Talbot Rd
Baltimore, MD 21216
The Greens at Forest Park
4515 Fairview Ave Suite D
Baltimore, MD 21216
Fox Glen
5902 Cross Country Blvd
Baltimore, MD 21215
Wheelhouse
7 W Cross St
Baltimore, MD 21230
3909 Dolfield Ave
3909 Dolfield Ave
Baltimore, MD 21215
Rodgers Forge
6809 Bellona Ave
Baltimore, MD 21212
Severn
701 Cathedral Street
Baltimore, MD 21201

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland