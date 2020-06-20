2601 MADISON AVENUE

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8 elevator on-site laundry 24hr maintenance

Conveniently located High Rise Apartment Living in local accessible residential area. Large Floor plans with breathtaking views in selected apartment homes available. These beautifully renovated high-rise apartment homes set in the historic Reservoir Hill community are convenient to the Baltimore Zoo, Inner Harbor, University of Maryland Hospital and county locations. Easy access to I-83 and 695 and public transportation. Each apartment home features wall-to-wall carpet in bedrooms, laundry facilities and fully equipped kitchen, some available with dishwasher. 24-hour emergency maintenance and desk services Living, Exploring and Trendsetting!Income Restrictions on some units. Minimum income requirement 36,420. Bring all identification to apply and application fee of $30.00. Units are turn key ready !Contact Office fro details