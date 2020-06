Amenities

pet friendly recently renovated carpet range oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities carpet oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

READY TO RENT! !Beautiful 3 bedroom 1 bathroom property that has been fully renovated with brand new energy efficient windows, new roof, new paint, new doors, new laminate floors, new carpet, new cabinets, & new hot water heater. Also has a newly remodeled exposed brick kitchen & updated bathroom. Located directly across the street from Frederick elementary school.

Contact us for JULY leasing specials.