Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

2521 W. Baltimore Street

2521 West Baltimore Street · (855) 464-8500
Location

2521 West Baltimore Street, Baltimore, MD 21223
Shipley Hill

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2521 W. Baltimore Street · Avail. now

$1,047

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1300 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
Spacious 3 Bedroom Home with Renovated Kitchen in Shipley Hill (Baltimore) - You're new home boasts a wonderful open floor plan. Freshly painted and bright with lots of natural light shining through the large windows adorning each room. The first floor open floor plan flows marvelously from the living room to dining room and into the spacious kitchen. Dark oak cabinetry and white appliances make this kitchen truly stunning and a true "home". With many additional features such as a Dedicated Parking Space, fenced backyard and covered back patio, large clean basement and so much more; this home won't last long!

Call for your application today! 855-464-8500

www.marylandpropertymanagementpros.com

*Pets on case-by-case basis (with additional monthly fee)

**All homes are rented As-Is

***Section 8 Accepted

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2521 W. Baltimore Street have any available units?
2521 W. Baltimore Street has a unit available for $1,047 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 2521 W. Baltimore Street have?
Some of 2521 W. Baltimore Street's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2521 W. Baltimore Street currently offering any rent specials?
2521 W. Baltimore Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2521 W. Baltimore Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2521 W. Baltimore Street is pet friendly.
Does 2521 W. Baltimore Street offer parking?
Yes, 2521 W. Baltimore Street offers parking.
Does 2521 W. Baltimore Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2521 W. Baltimore Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2521 W. Baltimore Street have a pool?
No, 2521 W. Baltimore Street does not have a pool.
Does 2521 W. Baltimore Street have accessible units?
No, 2521 W. Baltimore Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2521 W. Baltimore Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2521 W. Baltimore Street does not have units with dishwashers.
