2518 TERRA FIRMA RD

patio / balcony hardwood floors parking recently renovated internet access carpet

Renovated Row House with an Open Floor Plan on Main Level. This home has just been remodeled with hardwood floors on the main and top floor levels. The kitchen has been remodeled with newer appliances and cabinets, etc. The upper full bath has recently been remodeled with ceramic tile and skylight. All 3 bedrooms have hardwood floors. The basement has been partially finished with w/w carpeting and an area for storage with a laundry area. No washer/dryer are included. The exterior front has a porch and the backyard area has a small patio with fenced in backyard. The tenant will be responsible for all utilities which are gas, electric and water, internet, phone. This home is also for sale on MLS MDBA470608.