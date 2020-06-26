All apartments in Baltimore
Location

2518 Terra Firma Road, Baltimore, MD 21225
Cherry Hill

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
internet access
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
Renovated Row House with an Open Floor Plan on Main Level. This home has just been remodeled with hardwood floors on the main and top floor levels. The kitchen has been remodeled with newer appliances and cabinets, etc. The upper full bath has recently been remodeled with ceramic tile and skylight. All 3 bedrooms have hardwood floors. The basement has been partially finished with w/w carpeting and an area for storage with a laundry area. No washer/dryer are included. The exterior front has a porch and the backyard area has a small patio with fenced in backyard. The tenant will be responsible for all utilities which are gas, electric and water, internet, phone. This home is also for sale on MLS MDBA470608.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2518 TERRA FIRMA RD have any available units?
2518 TERRA FIRMA RD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 2518 TERRA FIRMA RD have?
Some of 2518 TERRA FIRMA RD's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2518 TERRA FIRMA RD currently offering any rent specials?
2518 TERRA FIRMA RD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2518 TERRA FIRMA RD pet-friendly?
No, 2518 TERRA FIRMA RD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 2518 TERRA FIRMA RD offer parking?
Yes, 2518 TERRA FIRMA RD offers parking.
Does 2518 TERRA FIRMA RD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2518 TERRA FIRMA RD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2518 TERRA FIRMA RD have a pool?
No, 2518 TERRA FIRMA RD does not have a pool.
Does 2518 TERRA FIRMA RD have accessible units?
No, 2518 TERRA FIRMA RD does not have accessible units.
Does 2518 TERRA FIRMA RD have units with dishwashers?
No, 2518 TERRA FIRMA RD does not have units with dishwashers.
