2516 North Ellamont Street, Baltimore, MD 21216 Hanlon Longwood
Newly renovated home is ready for you to move right in! Main level features gorgeous hardwood floor and exposed brick. Brand new kitchen has granite counters and stainless appliances. Upper level bedrooms have high ceilings and a beautiful new bathroom. Basement is partially finished and offers lots of storage space. Professionally managed property. $50 application fee per adult. Pets on case by case basis.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2516 N ELLAMONT STREET have any available units?
2516 N ELLAMONT STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 2516 N ELLAMONT STREET have?
Some of 2516 N ELLAMONT STREET's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2516 N ELLAMONT STREET currently offering any rent specials?
2516 N ELLAMONT STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2516 N ELLAMONT STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 2516 N ELLAMONT STREET is pet friendly.
Does 2516 N ELLAMONT STREET offer parking?
No, 2516 N ELLAMONT STREET does not offer parking.
Does 2516 N ELLAMONT STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2516 N ELLAMONT STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2516 N ELLAMONT STREET have a pool?
No, 2516 N ELLAMONT STREET does not have a pool.
Does 2516 N ELLAMONT STREET have accessible units?
No, 2516 N ELLAMONT STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 2516 N ELLAMONT STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 2516 N ELLAMONT STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
