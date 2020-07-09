2516 N ELLAMONT STREET

Amenities

Newly renovated home is ready for you to move right in! Main level features gorgeous hardwood floor and exposed brick. Brand new kitchen has granite counters and stainless appliances. Upper level bedrooms have high ceilings and a beautiful new bathroom. Basement is partially finished and offers lots of storage space. Professionally managed property. $50 application fee per adult. Pets on case by case basis.