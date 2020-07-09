All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 2516 N ELLAMONT STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
2516 N ELLAMONT STREET
Last updated December 29 2019 at 2:59 PM

2516 N ELLAMONT STREET

2516 North Ellamont Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2516 North Ellamont Street, Baltimore, MD 21216
Hanlon Longwood

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Newly renovated home is ready for you to move right in! Main level features gorgeous hardwood floor and exposed brick. Brand new kitchen has granite counters and stainless appliances. Upper level bedrooms have high ceilings and a beautiful new bathroom. Basement is partially finished and offers lots of storage space. Professionally managed property. $50 application fee per adult. Pets on case by case basis.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2516 N ELLAMONT STREET have any available units?
2516 N ELLAMONT STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 2516 N ELLAMONT STREET have?
Some of 2516 N ELLAMONT STREET's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2516 N ELLAMONT STREET currently offering any rent specials?
2516 N ELLAMONT STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2516 N ELLAMONT STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 2516 N ELLAMONT STREET is pet friendly.
Does 2516 N ELLAMONT STREET offer parking?
No, 2516 N ELLAMONT STREET does not offer parking.
Does 2516 N ELLAMONT STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2516 N ELLAMONT STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2516 N ELLAMONT STREET have a pool?
No, 2516 N ELLAMONT STREET does not have a pool.
Does 2516 N ELLAMONT STREET have accessible units?
No, 2516 N ELLAMONT STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 2516 N ELLAMONT STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 2516 N ELLAMONT STREET does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

209 at Pickwick Apartments
3014 Fallstaff Rd
Baltimore, MD 21209
The Centerpoint
8 N Howard St
Baltimore, MD 21201
505 West University Parkway
505 W University Pkwy
Baltimore, MD 21210
Bainbridge Federal Hill
1100 Key Highway
Baltimore, MD 21230
The Greenehouse
519 W Pratt St
Baltimore, MD 21201
26 Calvert
26 S Calvert St
Baltimore, MD 21202
Broadview
105 W 39th St
Baltimore, MD 21210
Hamilton Springs
4808 Hamilton Ave 2D
Baltimore, MD 21206

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland