Minutes from JH Medical Campus and Downtown Baltimore, this lovely East Monument Historic District rental home features 3 bedrooms and 3.5 baths, gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances, ceramic tiled floors, wood floors, master bath with jetted tub, custom bathrooms, custom wrought iron railings, balcony, large roof-top deck, fenced-in yard space. Make this home your oasis as you relax and take in the awesome views over the city. *Also for Sale*