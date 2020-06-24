2449 Maryland Ave,

Amenities

Wonderful Charles Village 4bd/2ba Rowhome--Available now! - Wonderful Charles Village 4bd/2ba Rowhome with Hardwood Floors, Ceiling Fans, Exposed Brick Walls, New Kitchen, and Lots of Built-ins! Available now!



Super convenient to JHU Homewood campus, MICA, Penn Station and retail shops!



Pet policy: Cats/Small dogs okay. Breed restrictions. $100 nonrefundable pet fee per pet; $15/month per pet pet rent



See better photos and SCHEDULE A SHOWING at:



Americanmanage.com



Look under "Available Properties" to find the property and schedule a showing!



No, it's not a hyperlink. :-( You still have to copy-and-paste this link into the address bar on your web browser.



