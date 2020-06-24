All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 2449 Maryland Ave,.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
2449 Maryland Ave,
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2449 Maryland Ave,

2449 Maryland Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Charles Village
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2449 Maryland Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21218
Charles Village

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Wonderful Charles Village 4bd/2ba Rowhome--Available now! - Wonderful Charles Village 4bd/2ba Rowhome with Hardwood Floors, Ceiling Fans, Exposed Brick Walls, New Kitchen, and Lots of Built-ins! Available now!

Super convenient to JHU Homewood campus, MICA, Penn Station and retail shops!

Pet policy: Cats/Small dogs okay. Breed restrictions. $100 nonrefundable pet fee per pet; $15/month per pet pet rent

See better photos and SCHEDULE A SHOWING at:

Americanmanage.com

Look under "Available Properties" to find the property and schedule a showing!

No, it's not a hyperlink. :-( You still have to copy-and-paste this link into the address bar on your web browser.

(RLNE4058898)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2449 Maryland Ave, have any available units?
2449 Maryland Ave, doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 2449 Maryland Ave, have?
Some of 2449 Maryland Ave,'s amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2449 Maryland Ave, currently offering any rent specials?
2449 Maryland Ave, is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2449 Maryland Ave, pet-friendly?
Yes, 2449 Maryland Ave, is pet friendly.
Does 2449 Maryland Ave, offer parking?
No, 2449 Maryland Ave, does not offer parking.
Does 2449 Maryland Ave, have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2449 Maryland Ave, does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2449 Maryland Ave, have a pool?
No, 2449 Maryland Ave, does not have a pool.
Does 2449 Maryland Ave, have accessible units?
No, 2449 Maryland Ave, does not have accessible units.
Does 2449 Maryland Ave, have units with dishwashers?
No, 2449 Maryland Ave, does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

414 Light Street
414 Light Street
Baltimore, MD 21201
Azure Oxford Square
7010 Southmoor St
Baltimore, MD 21076
Park Plaza East & West
4016 Fords Ln
Baltimore, MD 21215
McHenry Row
1700 Whetstone Way
Baltimore, MD 21230
Chadford
909 W University Pkwy
Baltimore, MD 21211
Wheelhouse
7 W Cross St
Baltimore, MD 21230
1305 Dock Street
1305 Dock St
Baltimore, MD 21231
Union Wharf Apartments
915 S Wolfe St
Baltimore, MD 21231

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland