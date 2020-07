Amenities

patio / balcony recently renovated

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8

one bedroom, one bathroom, very large living room and dining area. nice size kitchen with updated appliances. this apartment is less than 2 minutes from Druid Hill lake. 1st floor unit. Front porch.

one bedroom, one bathroom, very large living room and dining area. nice size kitchen with updated appliances. this apartment is less than 2 minutes from Druid Hill lake. 1st floor unit. Front porch. Section 8 welcome