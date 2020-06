Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities courtyard gym

RENTAL PROPERTY - LOVELY CHARMING 3 BR, 2 BA TOWNHOUSE IN MOVE-IN CONDITION. ONE MONTHS FREE RENT WITH A ONE YEAR LEASE!! EXTREMELY SPACIOUS over 1800 sqft, OPEN FLOOR PLAN, 2ND FLOOR DEN, 2ND FLOOR LAUNDRY, FIREPLACES, WOOD FLOORS ON MAIN LEVEL, PRIVATE COURTYARD. .LOCATED IN LITTLE ITALY AT THE FOOT OF I83, 2 BLOCKS TO THE WATER, 3 BLOCKS TO HARBOREAST. WALK TO RESTAURANTS, SHOPS,MOVIES, WHOLE FOODS,DRUG STORE, GYM. CALL TODAY FOR A PRIVATE SHOWING!