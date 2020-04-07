2417 Maryland Ave Unit 1

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Fantastic 1 bedroom first floor apartment with private porch in Charles Village! Inviting Living room features exposed brick details and wood flooring throughout leading to a comfortable bedroom with neutral paint and tons of natural light. Spacious eat-in kitchen includes generous cabinet storage and access to a private rear porch perfect for relaxation! Bright full bath offers built-in shelves and soaking tub/shower combination. Easy access to tons of local restaurants, transit stops, and amenities!



Small pets welcome with additional deposit!

Proof of renters insurance required.



Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, and a clean criminal background check.



Call or text Emma at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 203.984.0416 or email eloftus@baymgmtgroup.com



You can apply for this home or get more information on our website www.baymgmtgroup.com



