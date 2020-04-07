All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated September 28 2019 at 11:25 AM

2417 Maryland Ave Unit 1

2417 Maryland Ave
Location

2417 Maryland Ave, Baltimore, MD 21218
Charles Village

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
bathtub
range
oven
Unit Amenities
Fantastic 1 bedroom first floor apartment with private porch in Charles Village! Inviting Living room features exposed brick details and wood flooring throughout leading to a comfortable bedroom with neutral paint and tons of natural light. Spacious eat-in kitchen includes generous cabinet storage and access to a private rear porch perfect for relaxation! Bright full bath offers built-in shelves and soaking tub/shower combination. Easy access to tons of local restaurants, transit stops, and amenities!

Small pets welcome with additional deposit!
Proof of renters insurance required.

Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, and a clean criminal background check.

Call or text Emma at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 203.984.0416 or email eloftus@baymgmtgroup.com

You can apply for this home or get more information on our website www.baymgmtgroup.com

(RLNE5132271)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

