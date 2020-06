Amenities

A comfortable townhome, just 2 blocks from Patterson Park with plenty of space, tall ceilings, rooftop deck, in unit laundry and off street parking! The kitchen features slate appliances, french door refrigerator and granite counters. The large unfinished basement is perfect for secondary storage. The house also comes with an alarm system that is assumable by most monitoring companies.