Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher air conditioning ceiling fan some paid utils microwave

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors microwave oven refrigerator Property Amenities

3 bedroom 2 bathroom townhome in Reservoir Hill. Refinished hardwood flooring, new ceramic tile kitchen and basement floors. New countertops, new carpet in both the 2nd and 3rd bedrooms. Master bedroom has hardwood floors. New lighting and ceiling fans. Professionally cleaned for immediate move in.



Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/2369-mcculloh-st-baltimore-md-21217-usa/0d41dc79-677d-4f05-9147-4871cbc59675



(RLNE5191695)