235 S. Ann St.

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed media room pet friendly

3 Bedroom Town Home- Located in Fells Point, MD - Recently renovated 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhouse located in scenic Fells Point neighborhood. With over 2,100sf on three levels, the property is completely updated with wood floors throughout, new stainless appliances, front-loaded stackable washer & dryer and a private garden with upper and lower decks.



The house provides a perfect layout for roommates or a family, with three bedrooms, two of which are located on each end of the second level (sharing a bath) and one on the third (master suite). Plenty of closet space, as well as a basement is provided for storage. Laundry is in the center of level two, convenient to all bedrooms. The living room (with historical fireplace surround), dining room, kitchen, and powder room are on the first floor, with french doors leading outside.



The heart of Fells Point is a few blocks south while the Johns Hopkins Medical Campus is just north - an easy walk in either direction. Angled parking runs down the one-way street, benefiting the availability of spaces. The Charm City Circulator also runs a couple blocks west, offering free access to many locations in the city. The Fells Point Corner Theater is located on the block and the Van Gough Cafe is practically across the street. . . and of course, a variety of great restaurants and bars throughout the neighborhood.



Call to schedule your showing today! 443-548-0191



*One Year Lease required

*$35 application fee per each occupant 18 years old & over

*Background and Credit Check Required

*Pets welcome with additional security deposit and rent



(RLNE5039563)