Last updated October 8 2019 at 9:45 AM

235 S. Ann St.

235 South Ann Street · No Longer Available
Location

235 South Ann Street, Baltimore, MD 21231
Upper Fells Point

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
media room
pet friendly
3 Bedroom Town Home- Located in Fells Point, MD - Recently renovated 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhouse located in scenic Fells Point neighborhood. With over 2,100sf on three levels, the property is completely updated with wood floors throughout, new stainless appliances, front-loaded stackable washer & dryer and a private garden with upper and lower decks.

The house provides a perfect layout for roommates or a family, with three bedrooms, two of which are located on each end of the second level (sharing a bath) and one on the third (master suite). Plenty of closet space, as well as a basement is provided for storage. Laundry is in the center of level two, convenient to all bedrooms. The living room (with historical fireplace surround), dining room, kitchen, and powder room are on the first floor, with french doors leading outside.

The heart of Fells Point is a few blocks south while the Johns Hopkins Medical Campus is just north - an easy walk in either direction. Angled parking runs down the one-way street, benefiting the availability of spaces. The Charm City Circulator also runs a couple blocks west, offering free access to many locations in the city. The Fells Point Corner Theater is located on the block and the Van Gough Cafe is practically across the street. . . and of course, a variety of great restaurants and bars throughout the neighborhood.

Call to schedule your showing today! 443-548-0191

*One Year Lease required
*$35 application fee per each occupant 18 years old & over
*Background and Credit Check Required
*Pets welcome with additional security deposit and rent

(RLNE5039563)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 235 S. Ann St. have any available units?
235 S. Ann St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 235 S. Ann St. have?
Some of 235 S. Ann St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 235 S. Ann St. currently offering any rent specials?
235 S. Ann St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 235 S. Ann St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 235 S. Ann St. is pet friendly.
Does 235 S. Ann St. offer parking?
Yes, 235 S. Ann St. offers parking.
Does 235 S. Ann St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 235 S. Ann St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 235 S. Ann St. have a pool?
No, 235 S. Ann St. does not have a pool.
Does 235 S. Ann St. have accessible units?
No, 235 S. Ann St. does not have accessible units.
Does 235 S. Ann St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 235 S. Ann St. does not have units with dishwashers.
