Last updated August 14 2019 at 9:25 AM

2333 E Fayette St

2333 East Fayette Street · No Longer Available
Location

2333 East Fayette Street, Baltimore, MD 21224
Patterson Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Available 09/17/19 Fully renovated 3 bedroom townhome in Patterson Place just a few short blocks from Patterson Park and Johns Hopkins Hospital. The main level boasts an open floorplan with hardwood floors and a modern kitchen featuring stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Additional features include a master suite with jetted tub and a finished lower level with full-sized washer/dryer for added convenience.

Sorry, no pets.
Proof of renters insurance required.
Application Qualifications: minimum income 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.

Call or text Zev at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 443.742.4655 or email zsklar@baymgmtgroup.com

Baltimore Property Managers ~ https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-in-baltimore/

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5027820)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2333 E Fayette St have any available units?
2333 E Fayette St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 2333 E Fayette St have?
Some of 2333 E Fayette St's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2333 E Fayette St currently offering any rent specials?
2333 E Fayette St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2333 E Fayette St pet-friendly?
No, 2333 E Fayette St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 2333 E Fayette St offer parking?
No, 2333 E Fayette St does not offer parking.
Does 2333 E Fayette St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2333 E Fayette St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2333 E Fayette St have a pool?
No, 2333 E Fayette St does not have a pool.
Does 2333 E Fayette St have accessible units?
No, 2333 E Fayette St does not have accessible units.
Does 2333 E Fayette St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2333 E Fayette St has units with dishwashers.
