2333 E Fayette St

Available 09/17/19 Fully renovated 3 bedroom townhome in Patterson Place just a few short blocks from Patterson Park and Johns Hopkins Hospital. The main level boasts an open floorplan with hardwood floors and a modern kitchen featuring stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Additional features include a master suite with jetted tub and a finished lower level with full-sized washer/dryer for added convenience.



Sorry, no pets.

Proof of renters insurance required.

Application Qualifications: minimum income 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.



Call or text Zev at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 443.742.4655 or email zsklar@baymgmtgroup.com



