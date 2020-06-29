2333-1 Boston Street

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garage walk in closets

Waterfront living in the heart of Canton! - Beautifully furnished four level townhouse with elevator in one of Baltimore's premier communities. Spectacular views and 4160 square feet of living space. 3 bedrooms, 4.5 baths in the heart of Canton. First floor family room with fireplace, full bath and two car garage. Second floor living room with fireplace, a chef's kitchen with Viking appliances and granite counter-tops, dining area and half bath. Third floor has a library, 2 bedrooms, 2 full baths and a laundry room. 4th floor master bedroom suite has a fireplace, walk in closet and large bathroom with separate shower stall and deep soaking tub. Elevator services all four floors. Security system, hardwood floors and recessed lighting throughout. Two-zone air conditioning, two decks. Small yard to pedestrian promenade along the water's edge. Walk to Fells Point, Canton Square, Harbor East and the Inner Harbor, or take the water taxi. Wonderful restaurants, bars and shopping close by. Easy access to downtown, Camden Yards and M&T Stadium. Minutes to I-95 and I-895.



