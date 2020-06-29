All apartments in Baltimore
2333-1 Boston Street

2333 Boston St · No Longer Available
Location

2333 Boston St, Baltimore, MD 21224
Canton

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Waterfront living in the heart of Canton! - Beautifully furnished four level townhouse with elevator in one of Baltimore's premier communities. Spectacular views and 4160 square feet of living space. 3 bedrooms, 4.5 baths in the heart of Canton. First floor family room with fireplace, full bath and two car garage. Second floor living room with fireplace, a chef's kitchen with Viking appliances and granite counter-tops, dining area and half bath. Third floor has a library, 2 bedrooms, 2 full baths and a laundry room. 4th floor master bedroom suite has a fireplace, walk in closet and large bathroom with separate shower stall and deep soaking tub. Elevator services all four floors. Security system, hardwood floors and recessed lighting throughout. Two-zone air conditioning, two decks. Small yard to pedestrian promenade along the water's edge. Walk to Fells Point, Canton Square, Harbor East and the Inner Harbor, or take the water taxi. Wonderful restaurants, bars and shopping close by. Easy access to downtown, Camden Yards and M&T Stadium. Minutes to I-95 and I-895.

(RLNE3281545)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2333-1 Boston Street have any available units?
2333-1 Boston Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 2333-1 Boston Street have?
Some of 2333-1 Boston Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2333-1 Boston Street currently offering any rent specials?
2333-1 Boston Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2333-1 Boston Street pet-friendly?
No, 2333-1 Boston Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 2333-1 Boston Street offer parking?
Yes, 2333-1 Boston Street offers parking.
Does 2333-1 Boston Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2333-1 Boston Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2333-1 Boston Street have a pool?
No, 2333-1 Boston Street does not have a pool.
Does 2333-1 Boston Street have accessible units?
No, 2333-1 Boston Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2333-1 Boston Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2333-1 Boston Street does not have units with dishwashers.
