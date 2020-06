Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

New Listing Hitting the Market!!!!! Come see this lovely 3 Bed 1.5 Bath with a finished basement located in the Mondawmin Community of Baltimore City. This spacious property has a fenced in back-yard along with a second floor balcony that you can access from the bedroom. Quick and easy access to public transportation and walking distance from the Mondawmin mall and Coppin State University! Schedule a showing today and come see for yourself how lovely this home really is.