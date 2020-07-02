2327 ESSEX STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

4-year young renovation of this story-book charmer makes perfect use of space and offers a fresh, neutral decor, a beautifully designed Kitchen, great lighting and a true Master Suite w/ EnSuite MBath! The handsome fenced-in raised deck provides another "room" of living/entertaining space that you'll use this ALL the time! Lower level provides all the storage room you need. Truly move-in ready - an absolute gem!Fabulous location two blocks from the promenade and close proximity to Fells Point and Canton Square!