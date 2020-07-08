All apartments in Baltimore
2326 Ivy Ave
Last updated April 13 2019 at 8:54 AM

2326 Ivy Ave

2326 Ivy Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2326 Ivy Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21214
Morgan State University

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
garage
Updated 3 bed, 1 bath Home near Hamilton and Morgan State University. First floor has beautiful hardwood floors, large living room and dining room. Modern kitchen with granite counter and appliances including: gas stove, dishwasher, refrigerator and microwave. Third floor has 3 bedrooms with hardwood floors and large closets. Large basement for storage and hookups for washer/dryer. Large deck off the kitchen. Garage located in the backyard. No Pets. $1500/month + utilities. Available now.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

