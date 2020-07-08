2326 Ivy Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities garage

Updated 3 bed, 1 bath Home near Hamilton and Morgan State University. First floor has beautiful hardwood floors, large living room and dining room. Modern kitchen with granite counter and appliances including: gas stove, dishwasher, refrigerator and microwave. Third floor has 3 bedrooms with hardwood floors and large closets. Large basement for storage and hookups for washer/dryer. Large deck off the kitchen. Garage located in the backyard. No Pets. $1500/month + utilities. Available now.