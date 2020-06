Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

check out this renovated porch front town home that has been updated with central air conditioning hard wood floors, bathroom, granite counter tops , new cabinets. Deck was installed with in a year easy and newer roof and perfect for commuting close to 95, 295,downtown inner harbor and shops.