231 S MADEIRA STREET
Last updated December 18 2019 at 2:07 AM

231 S MADEIRA STREET

231 South Madeira Street · No Longer Available
Location

231 South Madeira Street, Baltimore, MD 21231
Upper Fells Point

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Affordably Rent in this popular family friendly neighborhood! Come see this Charming 2 bedroom, one and a half bath rowhome located just steps away from Patterson Park. Perfect for any Home Buyer looking to enjoy great city life with walkability to Fells Pt, Canton, local shops, restaurants, bars, and night life. Comes with new carpet, central air, dishwasher, washer/dryer, new basement water proofing system. Basement has plenty of storage space. And backyard offers a lovely enclosed brick patio for entertaining. Don't miss the opportunity to live here!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

