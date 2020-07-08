231 S MADEIRA STREET

Amenities

Affordably Rent in this popular family friendly neighborhood! Come see this Charming 2 bedroom, one and a half bath rowhome located just steps away from Patterson Park. Perfect for any Home Buyer looking to enjoy great city life with walkability to Fells Pt, Canton, local shops, restaurants, bars, and night life. Comes with new carpet, central air, dishwasher, washer/dryer, new basement water proofing system. Basement has plenty of storage space. And backyard offers a lovely enclosed brick patio for entertaining. Don't miss the opportunity to live here!