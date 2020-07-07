2308 E FAIRMOUNT AVENUE

Amenities

Available June 1 Large Upgraded Rental... Hardwoods, ceramic tiles, gourmet kitchen w/ granite, stainless Steel appliances upgraded cabinets, separate formal dining room, fenced courtyard & 1 car parking, 2nd level includes large front bedroom, full bathroom, smaller middle bedroom with a window for Natural Light & back bedroom, 3rd level has a large master suite, full bath, laundry & access to rooftop, finished lower level! Rent includes water! It is currently tenant occupied so please give as much possible.. NO MORE THAN 1 AGENT AND 2 CLIENTS in the house at any given time. and everyone must have a mask on!