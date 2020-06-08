All apartments in Baltimore
2304 Cedley Street

2304 Cedley Street · (443) 341-5514
Location

2304 Cedley Street, Baltimore, MD 21230
Westport

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$900

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
3 BR townhome in Westport off of 295 located minutes from Ravens Stadium, Camden Yards and Baltimore Inner Harbor. This home consists of a living room, dining room, kitchen with microwave over the stove, 3 bedrooms, one bathroom upstairs, unfinished basement, washer and dryer hookups, and refinished hardwood floors down stairs. durable wood look flooring upstairs and fenced in back yard. $900.00 a month. First months rent and $900.00 security deposit required before you move in. Utilities not included! Pet friendly home! Call 443-341-5514.

Copy link and view on youtube for virtual tour https://youtu.be/LwDQ1ZGDbRw

Nice Porch front three bedroom row house with full unfinished basement and fenced in backyard. Has refinished hardwood floors downstairs and carpet upstairs.
Copy link and view on youtube for virtual tour https://youtu.be/LwDQ1ZGDbRw
Nice Porch front three bedroom row house with full unfinished basement and fenced in backyard. Has refinished hardwood floors downstairs and carpet upstairs.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2304 Cedley Street have any available units?
2304 Cedley Street has a unit available for $900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 2304 Cedley Street have?
Some of 2304 Cedley Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2304 Cedley Street currently offering any rent specials?
2304 Cedley Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2304 Cedley Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2304 Cedley Street is pet friendly.
Does 2304 Cedley Street offer parking?
No, 2304 Cedley Street does not offer parking.
Does 2304 Cedley Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2304 Cedley Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2304 Cedley Street have a pool?
No, 2304 Cedley Street does not have a pool.
Does 2304 Cedley Street have accessible units?
No, 2304 Cedley Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2304 Cedley Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2304 Cedley Street does not have units with dishwashers.
