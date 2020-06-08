2304 Cedley Street

Amenities

3 BR townhome in Westport off of 295 located minutes from Ravens Stadium, Camden Yards and Baltimore Inner Harbor. This home consists of a living room, dining room, kitchen with microwave over the stove, 3 bedrooms, one bathroom upstairs, unfinished basement, washer and dryer hookups, and refinished hardwood floors down stairs. durable wood look flooring upstairs and fenced in back yard. $900.00 a month. First months rent and $900.00 security deposit required before you move in. Utilities not included! Pet friendly home! Call 443-341-5514.

Copy link and view on youtube for virtual tour https://youtu.be/LwDQ1ZGDbRw

Nice Porch front three bedroom row house with full unfinished basement and fenced in backyard. Has refinished hardwood floors downstairs and carpet upstairs.