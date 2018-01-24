2301 E Preston St

Amenities

Single family home near John Hopkins "Univ"/Hosp - Property Id: 182073



Spacious 3 bed 1.5 bath with large kitchen, new appliances, newly carpeted. This single family home is located steps from Patterson Park its also 15 min from John Hopkins University and 7 min from John Hopkins Hospital. Section 8 OK

Tenant pays all utilities

Call for a viewing to set a time and date

Viewing Starting in May (2020) M-Sat-1-8pm - Sun 10am-5pm- until rented

Steve 347-755-9886

Monique 347-645-8555

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/182073

No Pets Allowed



