Baltimore, MD
2301 E Preston St
Last updated May 25 2020 at 3:49 PM

2301 E Preston St

2301 East Preston Street · No Longer Available
Location

2301 East Preston Street, Baltimore, MD 21213
Broadway East

Amenities

recently renovated
carpet
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
Single family home near John Hopkins "Univ"/Hosp - Property Id: 182073

Spacious 3 bed 1.5 bath with large kitchen, new appliances, newly carpeted. This single family home is located steps from Patterson Park its also 15 min from John Hopkins University and 7 min from John Hopkins Hospital. Section 8 OK
Tenant pays all utilities
Call for a viewing to set a time and date
Viewing Starting in May (2020) M-Sat-1-8pm - Sun 10am-5pm- until rented
Steve 347-755-9886
Monique 347-645-8555
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/182073
Property Id 182073

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5736957)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

