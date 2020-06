Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pool lobby tennis court

Popular location in Cross Keys...........gated community....... convenient to I83, downtown and points north. Quiet location of top floor (3 half flights from entry lobby) and nicely updated. Hot water included in rent ..... west facing balcony. Extremely friendly building. Community amenities include outdoor tennis/pickle ball courts, 3 swimming pools (one very near Fallswood II)..... Village Square shopping including Deli with weekly entertainment. Cross Keys is currently about to undergo a major renovation and upgrading of buildings and common areas. A great time to live in Cross Keys.........exciting things happening.