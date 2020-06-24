All apartments in Baltimore
228 E UNIVERSITY PARKWAY
Last updated December 7 2019 at 11:58 PM

228 E UNIVERSITY PARKWAY

228 East University Parkway · No Longer Available
Location

228 East University Parkway, Baltimore, MD 21218
Oakenshawe

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
This beautiful and spacious 6 bedroom and 3 full bathroom townhouse has been just renovated, shinning and fresh. The house is in premium location 1 block away from JHU main campus and union hospital between N. Calvert Street and E University Pkwy. One block to shops and restaurants. It is in a very safe and sought-after neighborhood. Fresh painting and few flooring. Currently occupied by a group of JHU students who are graduating in this summer. Available at the beginning of July, 2019.Students/research fellows preferred. Come and see, you will love it! Please email or text (301-908-9five77) the following information, I will contact you shortly:Reference: University Pkwy1.Full name2 Occupation3.When do you plan to move in4. How long you plan to stay

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 228 E UNIVERSITY PARKWAY have any available units?
228 E UNIVERSITY PARKWAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 228 E UNIVERSITY PARKWAY currently offering any rent specials?
228 E UNIVERSITY PARKWAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 228 E UNIVERSITY PARKWAY pet-friendly?
No, 228 E UNIVERSITY PARKWAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 228 E UNIVERSITY PARKWAY offer parking?
No, 228 E UNIVERSITY PARKWAY does not offer parking.
Does 228 E UNIVERSITY PARKWAY have units with washers and dryers?
No, 228 E UNIVERSITY PARKWAY does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 228 E UNIVERSITY PARKWAY have a pool?
No, 228 E UNIVERSITY PARKWAY does not have a pool.
Does 228 E UNIVERSITY PARKWAY have accessible units?
No, 228 E UNIVERSITY PARKWAY does not have accessible units.
Does 228 E UNIVERSITY PARKWAY have units with dishwashers?
No, 228 E UNIVERSITY PARKWAY does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 228 E UNIVERSITY PARKWAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 228 E UNIVERSITY PARKWAY does not have units with air conditioning.
