228 E UNIVERSITY PARKWAY

patio / balcony recently renovated

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated

This beautiful and spacious 6 bedroom and 3 full bathroom townhouse has been just renovated, shinning and fresh. The house is in premium location 1 block away from JHU main campus and union hospital between N. Calvert Street and E University Pkwy. One block to shops and restaurants. It is in a very safe and sought-after neighborhood. Fresh painting and few flooring. Currently occupied by a group of JHU students who are graduating in this summer. Available at the beginning of July, 2019.Students/research fellows preferred. Come and see, you will love it! Please email or text (301-908-9five77) the following information, I will contact you shortly:Reference: University Pkwy1.Full name2 Occupation3.When do you plan to move in4. How long you plan to stay