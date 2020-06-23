227 S Fremont Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly 24hr maintenance recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Stylish 3 Bedroom Townhome w/ Roof Deck in Ridgley's Delight! - Stylish 3 bedroom townhome bursting with character only a few blocks from Camden Yards and University of MD! Cozy living area features exposed brick details, custom tin ceiling, and wood flooring throughout! Well-equipped modern kitchen leads to a bonus breakfast room and fenced rear courtyard perfect for entertaining. Gorgeous upper level is flooded with natural light including a master bedroom offering 2-story ceilings and loft! Relax and enjoy the views from the desirable rooftop deck! Full size washer/dryer included for added convenience!



Pets welcome with additional deposit!

Proof of renters insurance required.



Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.



Call or text Zach at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 443.695.2948 or email zsigler@baymgmtgroup.com



You can apply for this home or get more information on our website www.baymgmtgroup.com



