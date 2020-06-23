All apartments in Baltimore
227 S Fremont Ave
227 S Fremont Ave

227 South Fremont Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

227 South Fremont Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21230
Ridgely's Delight

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Stylish 3 Bedroom Townhome w/ Roof Deck in Ridgley's Delight! - Stylish 3 bedroom townhome bursting with character only a few blocks from Camden Yards and University of MD! Cozy living area features exposed brick details, custom tin ceiling, and wood flooring throughout! Well-equipped modern kitchen leads to a bonus breakfast room and fenced rear courtyard perfect for entertaining. Gorgeous upper level is flooded with natural light including a master bedroom offering 2-story ceilings and loft! Relax and enjoy the views from the desirable rooftop deck! Full size washer/dryer included for added convenience!

Pets welcome with additional deposit!
Proof of renters insurance required.

Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.

Call or text Zach at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 443.695.2948 or email zsigler@baymgmtgroup.com

You can apply for this home or get more information on our website www.baymgmtgroup.com

(RLNE2455874)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 227 S Fremont Ave have any available units?
227 S Fremont Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 227 S Fremont Ave have?
Some of 227 S Fremont Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 227 S Fremont Ave currently offering any rent specials?
227 S Fremont Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 227 S Fremont Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 227 S Fremont Ave is pet friendly.
Does 227 S Fremont Ave offer parking?
No, 227 S Fremont Ave does not offer parking.
Does 227 S Fremont Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 227 S Fremont Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 227 S Fremont Ave have a pool?
No, 227 S Fremont Ave does not have a pool.
Does 227 S Fremont Ave have accessible units?
No, 227 S Fremont Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 227 S Fremont Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 227 S Fremont Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
