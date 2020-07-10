All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated June 8 2020 at 9:42 AM

2242 Brookfield Avenue

2242 Brookfield Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2242 Brookfield Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21217
Reservoir Hill

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Please click here to apply Recently renovated hardwood flooring and painting. This 1800 square foot home sits on a lot with fenced in backyard. View of the yard by private balcony in one of the bedrooms. BRAND NEW central AC WATER is included in the rent. 5 bedrooms on the 2nd and 3rd level of the home. 3 full baths. Very close to nearby schools include John Eager Howard Elementary School and Teaching & Learning Institute. Within minutes to the Lafayette Market, Avenue Supermarket and International Grocery Market & New Bazaar Halal Meat. Close to German Park, Arnold Sumpter Park and Upton Park. Great location!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2242 Brookfield Avenue have any available units?
2242 Brookfield Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 2242 Brookfield Avenue have?
Some of 2242 Brookfield Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2242 Brookfield Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2242 Brookfield Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2242 Brookfield Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 2242 Brookfield Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 2242 Brookfield Avenue offer parking?
No, 2242 Brookfield Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2242 Brookfield Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2242 Brookfield Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2242 Brookfield Avenue have a pool?
No, 2242 Brookfield Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2242 Brookfield Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2242 Brookfield Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2242 Brookfield Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2242 Brookfield Avenue has units with dishwashers.

