2242 Brookfield Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Please click here to apply Recently renovated hardwood flooring and painting. This 1800 square foot home sits on a lot with fenced in backyard. View of the yard by private balcony in one of the bedrooms. BRAND NEW central AC WATER is included in the rent. 5 bedrooms on the 2nd and 3rd level of the home. 3 full baths. Very close to nearby schools include John Eager Howard Elementary School and Teaching & Learning Institute. Within minutes to the Lafayette Market, Avenue Supermarket and International Grocery Market & New Bazaar Halal Meat. Close to German Park, Arnold Sumpter Park and Upton Park. Great location!