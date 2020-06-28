2223 E FAYETTE STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

READY TO MOVE IN !This 4 story Butchers Hill row home with 1900 sq. ft. is full of classic Baltimore charm and just 2 blocks to JHMI campus! The main level offers wood floors and crown molding in the living room leading to the dining room, kitchen and half bathroom. Updated kitchen with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, separate Landry room connected to kitchen. The 2nd Level has a master retreat w/ spacious bedroom with balcony, sitting area / den with fireplace and updated master bathroom. The third level has a large two bedrooms with tons of natural light, closets and updated bathroom. Lower level with plenty of storage .Two parking spots at the back of the house. Fantastic location, within an easy stroll of Johns Hopkins & all the amenities of Canton and Fells Point with Baltimore's favorite park, practically at your doorstep. **Bonus-a pick-up location for the free Hopkins shuttle is practically at your door!