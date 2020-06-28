All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated December 5 2019 at 12:00 AM

2223 E FAYETTE STREET

2223 East Fayette Street · No Longer Available
Location

2223 East Fayette Street, Baltimore, MD 21231
Butchers Hill

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
READY TO MOVE IN !This 4 story Butchers Hill row home with 1900 sq. ft. is full of classic Baltimore charm and just 2 blocks to JHMI campus! The main level offers wood floors and crown molding in the living room leading to the dining room, kitchen and half bathroom. Updated kitchen with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, separate Landry room connected to kitchen. The 2nd Level has a master retreat w/ spacious bedroom with balcony, sitting area / den with fireplace and updated master bathroom. The third level has a large two bedrooms with tons of natural light, closets and updated bathroom. Lower level with plenty of storage .Two parking spots at the back of the house. Fantastic location, within an easy stroll of Johns Hopkins & all the amenities of Canton and Fells Point with Baltimore's favorite park, practically at your doorstep. **Bonus-a pick-up location for the free Hopkins shuttle is practically at your door!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2223 E FAYETTE STREET have any available units?
2223 E FAYETTE STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 2223 E FAYETTE STREET have?
Some of 2223 E FAYETTE STREET's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2223 E FAYETTE STREET currently offering any rent specials?
2223 E FAYETTE STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2223 E FAYETTE STREET pet-friendly?
No, 2223 E FAYETTE STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 2223 E FAYETTE STREET offer parking?
Yes, 2223 E FAYETTE STREET offers parking.
Does 2223 E FAYETTE STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2223 E FAYETTE STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2223 E FAYETTE STREET have a pool?
No, 2223 E FAYETTE STREET does not have a pool.
Does 2223 E FAYETTE STREET have accessible units?
No, 2223 E FAYETTE STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 2223 E FAYETTE STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2223 E FAYETTE STREET has units with dishwashers.
