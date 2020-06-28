All apartments in Baltimore
2219 Callow Ave
Last updated September 7 2019 at 11:39 AM

2219 Callow Ave

2219 Callow Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2219 Callow Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21217
Reservoir Hill

Amenities

219 Callow Avenue, Baltimore, MD, 21217, US
$1,375
monthly
UNIT DESCRIPTION
Charming 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom with a spacious basement + den in the Reservoir Hill neighborhood of Baltimore. This is the main level unit in the townhouse. Kitchen has stove, stainless steel refrigerator, and microwave. You also get access to a backyard which is shared with the other tenant. Street parking. Available to rent immediately!

FEATURES & AMENITIES
In unit laundry
Off-street Parking
Storage
Air conditioning
Carpet
Central Heating
Dishwasher
Microwave
Oven/range
Refrigerator
Stainless Steel Appliance
Stove
Storage
Washer/Dryer
FURNISHED
No
LAUNDRY
in unit
SMOKING
No
DEPOSIT
$1,375
LEASE TERMS
One year
DATE AVAILABLE
06/04/2019 Accepts Section 8.

(RLNE5098389)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2219 Callow Ave have any available units?
2219 Callow Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 2219 Callow Ave have?
Some of 2219 Callow Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2219 Callow Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2219 Callow Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2219 Callow Ave pet-friendly?
No, 2219 Callow Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 2219 Callow Ave offer parking?
Yes, 2219 Callow Ave offers parking.
Does 2219 Callow Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2219 Callow Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2219 Callow Ave have a pool?
No, 2219 Callow Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2219 Callow Ave have accessible units?
No, 2219 Callow Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2219 Callow Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2219 Callow Ave has units with dishwashers.
