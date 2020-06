2217 BELAIR ROAD

Amenities

-SECTION 8 ACCEPTED- VOUCHERS ACCEPTED - NEWLY UPDATED 4 BEDROOM LARGEST END OF GROUP IN VERY CONVENIENT LOCATION-LARGE KITCHEN WITH NEWER APPLIANCES-TONS OF COUNTER SPACE-SEP DINING ROOM- OVERSIZED LIVING ROOM - ALL PERGO FLOORS-UPSTAIRS 4 TRUE BEDROOMS AND NEWER BATH-BASEMENT HAS TONS OF STORAGE AND WASHER/DRYER.CENTRAL AIR - NICE HUGE FENCED SIDE YARD AND PARKING PAD IN BACK -CUTE FRONT PORCH! THIS ONE IS FRESH, CLEAN AND READY TO GO! PETS ON A CASE BY CASE BASIS - CONTACT ALTERNATE AGENT WITH ALL INQUIRIES/ QUESTIONS