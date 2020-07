Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher microwave carpet range

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities

Orleans - Property Id: 242409



Large row home with finished basement and walking distance to John Hopkins. We are currently updating paint, appliances, and kitchen floor. This home ideal for students or the medical community at John Hopkins and professionals that want to be near downtown.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/242409

Property Id 242409



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5635454)