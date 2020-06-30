2208 GUILFORD AVENUE

Amenities

granite counters recently renovated air conditioning community garden

Fabulous light-filled 4 level brick end unit in Station North next to locked private community garden and Calvert Street Park. Recently renovated with three bedrooms and two and a half baths. Enjoy tall ceilings (9~7~ on the main level), open layout, gourmet kitchen, granite counters with large island, second level family room and laundry, hardwoods throughout, and newer roof (2016) and AC. Stylish is an understatement on this beauty. Amenities abound, as do local independent businesses --Faddensonnen, Sophomore Coffee, and Dutch Courage. Minutes to the train station - perfect for a commuter!VIDEO TOUR : https://drive.google.com/open?id=1dWtgLiUR5r7uZLj90fKeh9eFM-Hntzgl