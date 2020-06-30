All apartments in Baltimore
2208 GUILFORD AVENUE
2208 GUILFORD AVENUE

2208 Guilford Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2208 Guilford Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21218
Barclay

Amenities

granite counters
recently renovated
air conditioning
community garden
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
community garden
Fabulous light-filled 4 level brick end unit in Station North next to locked private community garden and Calvert Street Park. Recently renovated with three bedrooms and two and a half baths. Enjoy tall ceilings (9~7~ on the main level), open layout, gourmet kitchen, granite counters with large island, second level family room and laundry, hardwoods throughout, and newer roof (2016) and AC. Stylish is an understatement on this beauty. Amenities abound, as do local independent businesses --Faddensonnen, Sophomore Coffee, and Dutch Courage. Minutes to the train station - perfect for a commuter!VIDEO TOUR : https://drive.google.com/open?id=1dWtgLiUR5r7uZLj90fKeh9eFM-Hntzgl

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2208 GUILFORD AVENUE have any available units?
2208 GUILFORD AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 2208 GUILFORD AVENUE have?
Some of 2208 GUILFORD AVENUE's amenities include granite counters, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2208 GUILFORD AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
2208 GUILFORD AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2208 GUILFORD AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 2208 GUILFORD AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 2208 GUILFORD AVENUE offer parking?
No, 2208 GUILFORD AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 2208 GUILFORD AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2208 GUILFORD AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2208 GUILFORD AVENUE have a pool?
No, 2208 GUILFORD AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 2208 GUILFORD AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 2208 GUILFORD AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 2208 GUILFORD AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 2208 GUILFORD AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.

