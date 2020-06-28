2205 Clove Terrace

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony parking pool tennis court some paid utils

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities parking pool tennis court

Fantastic 2 bedroom/1.5 bathroom multi-level condo in Coldspring Newton!

Close to I-83, I-695, light rail, and city zoo. Walking distance to Sinai Hospital!



Property highlights



- Well maintained with unique split-level layout

- Large living room and spacious bedrooms

- Enjoy the outdoors on the rear balcony

- Washer/dryer in unit

- 1 assigned parking spot with plenty of additional street parking

- Nearby shopping, restaurants and highway for easy commute

- Water is included in the monthly rent

- Community tennis courts, pool, baseball and soccer fields, and walking trails

- No pets preferred



Available Now!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5136088)