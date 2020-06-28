All apartments in Baltimore
2205 Clove Terrace
2205 Clove Terrace

2205 Clove Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

2205 Clove Terrace, Baltimore, MD 21209
Cold Spring

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
pool
tennis court
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
tennis court
Fantastic 2 bedroom/1.5 bathroom multi-level condo in Coldspring Newton!
Close to I-83, I-695, light rail, and city zoo. Walking distance to Sinai Hospital!

Property highlights

- Well maintained with unique split-level layout
- Large living room and spacious bedrooms
- Enjoy the outdoors on the rear balcony
- Washer/dryer in unit
- 1 assigned parking spot with plenty of additional street parking
- Nearby shopping, restaurants and highway for easy commute
- Water is included in the monthly rent
- Community tennis courts, pool, baseball and soccer fields, and walking trails
- No pets preferred

Available Now!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5136088)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2205 Clove Terrace have any available units?
2205 Clove Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 2205 Clove Terrace have?
Some of 2205 Clove Terrace's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2205 Clove Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
2205 Clove Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2205 Clove Terrace pet-friendly?
No, 2205 Clove Terrace is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 2205 Clove Terrace offer parking?
Yes, 2205 Clove Terrace offers parking.
Does 2205 Clove Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2205 Clove Terrace offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2205 Clove Terrace have a pool?
Yes, 2205 Clove Terrace has a pool.
Does 2205 Clove Terrace have accessible units?
No, 2205 Clove Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 2205 Clove Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, 2205 Clove Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.
