Wait till you see this great end of group townhouse. Large living room with plenty of light. Gleaming hardwood floors. Large dining room for those family dinners. Great galley kitchen with modern glass upper cabinets, electric stove and refrigerator. Large semi fenced yard with off street parking. Second floor has 3 nice bedrooms with new carpet and fresh paint. Large basement where a family room would be welcome. Large storage area as well with washer/dryer hook ups. Available now

