Amenities

patio / balcony recently renovated ceiling fan microwave carpet range

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Bright and spacious renovated rowhouse on two levels has 3BR 1BA new wall to wall carpet. Updated kitchen boasts gas range, built in microwave, solid core woodgrain floors and new refrigerator. The outside requires little to no maintenance and the yard is partially fenced. Lovely patio just of kitchen. Absolutely, No smoking and No Pets. Convenient to Penn Station, downtown, JHU Homewood